Aqeelah Harron-Ally shares Eid outfit style tips during lockdown
As tempting as it may be to stay in your comfy track pants this Eid, it was recommended by Prophet Muhammad (May Peace and Blessings be Upon Him) that you wear your best clothing on this special day and visit your loved ones.
"While we may not be seeing our families in person, with video calling being so easy, we may actually end up seeing even more people as we greet our loved ones online, so it's best that we all still make an effort.
"Furthermore, choosing to be festive can be a positive thing to look forward to; a day different from the rest of lockdown" says fashion and beauty influencer Aqeelah Harron-Ally who has recently launched her first e-book entitled “Booked. Busy. Verified.”
We asked Harron-Ally how the lockdown will influence her style this Eid?
"I'll definitely be going lighter on the make-up and probably kick off my shoes for the majority of the day, but I'm determined to spread a festive spirit online with the ones I love. I haven't decided exactly what I'll wear yet, but it's going to be something fun for sure," says the always stylish influencer.
Harron-Ally suggests a few outfit combinations that can be both pretty and practical on the day:
1. Your best abaya is easy, timeless and ideal for praying. If you absolutely must wear your comfortable clothing, a pretty abaya acts as a great cover-up.
2. A simple turtleneck coupled with a pleated maxi skirt and flats makes for a chic look that won't leave you feeling stiff and too overdressed for home. Take things up a notch by adding a belt to singe in your waist.
3. Pair your favourite blouse or a semi-formal knit with wide leg trousers and flat boots.
4. Or lastly, how about wearing that fabulous beaded frock that's hanging at the back of your closet and reserved strictly for special occasions? While it may seem utterly impractical at home, you'll finally be wearing it again, and it's a sure mood-booster for a day that may easily feel a bit glum. Prop up your phone and do a hands-free twirl for your family and friends on Facetime, it's sure to make them smile.