Aqeelah Harron-Ally shares Eid outfit style tips during lockdown

As tempting as it may be to stay in your comfy track pants this Eid, it was recommended by Prophet Muhammad (May Peace and Blessings be Upon Him) that you wear your best clothing on this special day and visit your loved ones.

"While we may not be seeing our families in person, with video calling being so easy, we may actually end up seeing even more people as we greet our loved ones online, so it's best that we all still make an effort.

"Furthermore, choosing to be festive can be a positive thing to look forward to; a day different from the rest of lockdown" says fashion and beauty influencer Aqeelah Harron-Ally who has recently launched her first e-book entitled “Booked. Busy. Verified.”

We asked Harron-Ally how the lockdown will influence her style this Eid?

"I'll definitely be going lighter on the make-up and probably kick off my shoes for the majority of the day, but I'm determined to spread a festive spirit online with the ones I love. I haven't decided exactly what I'll wear yet, but it's going to be something fun for sure," says the always stylish influencer.