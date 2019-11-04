Are you ready for it? Reebok and Adidas to drop sleek Instapump Fury









To celebrate the 25 years mileage of the iconic Reebok’s iconic Instapump Fury, Reebok and parent company Adidas have joined forces to drop a historic cross-pollination of brands, mixing the Instapump Fury and Adidas’ famed BOOST technology. This alliance and innovative crossover defies the borders usually seen between Reebok’s vector and the three stripes brand.

The comfort in Adidas’ BOOST tech is now part of Reebok’s legendary Instapump Fury silhouette, looking forever stylish as per Reebok’s already revolutionary design.



