Are you ready for it? Reebok and Adidas to drop sleek Instapump Fury
“However, the Instapump Fury BOOST brings two icons of the two brands into the spotlight, and encompasses the features that each of the brands’ flagship sneakers are famous for. In the case of Adidas it’s the BOOST soles, and for Reebok it’s the daring silhouette of our sneakers that fans have loved since their inception.”
The Instapump Fury BOOST will drop later this year, with a variety of colourways in its signature yellow, crimson, and black styling, as well as a variant that features the UltraBOOST’s typical black and blue colourings.
Check out www.reebok.co.za on November 16, 2019 for the Prototype.
In other news, Reebok also dropped an exclusive #TheSneAKA with South African rapper, Kiernan Forbes known professionally as AKA. With only 600 pairs available, the long-awaited limited edition collaborative sneaker sold out in just 10 minutes via Reebok’s online store.
View this post on Instagram
The waiting is over. World, meet The SneAKA. “Madiba himself put it best when he said, ‘It always seems impossible, until it is done.’ “ AKA. #TheSneAKA #ProudlySouthAfrican #AlwaysClassic • The SneAKA will drop at 9AM on Saturday, 26 October 2019. It will be available at Reebok concept stores: Fourways, Mall of Africa, Menlyn, Canal Walk and reebok.co.za || The SneAKA is ranged in sizes UK4-12 and buyers will be limited to 3x pairs. • Get there early! The first 20 people to join the queue will stand a chance to win a R1000 Reebok hamper. • @akaworldwide will be visiting the Fourways Reebok Vector store on Saturday, 26 October 2019.
A post shared by Reebok South Africa (@reeboksouthafrica) on