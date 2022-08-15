Art meets fashion to raise funds for cancer survivors

Smile Artists Africa’s “Fusion Art Fashion” is set to continue its quest to raise funds in support of South African breast cancer survivors. The art-meets-fashion fundraising event is set to take place on October 8 -9 at the Cradle Boutique Hotel Pavilion, Johannesburg.

Story continues below Advertisement

The two-day event will be a part art exhibition, part fashion show, and part online auction. In its third year, the prestigious event promises to be bigger and better than ever. Over the past two years, the event collaborated with notable designers and brands such as Maxhosa, Naked Ape, Siko Republic, Afrika Your Time, Bathini Designs, and LSJ Designs, whose designs and creations have consistently captivated the guests.

“We are also thrilled to have established a strong relationship with Sanlam Private Wealth, who has served as the main event sponsor for the past two years in a row, and together we have raised an impressive R1 365 000 for breast cancer survivors in 2021, surpassing the R300 000 mark that was expected in 2020," says Dr Brian Monaisa, Founder of Smile Artists Africa. He added: “This year's theme, Finding Our Way, will delve deeper into what it means to be a spiritual being, allowing guests to embark on an unforgettable spiritual journey by embracing different cultures and breaking down cultural barriers while interacting with people from diverse backgrounds and buying art to support the cause.” The renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon said he would continue to “demonstrate his passion for improving the quality of life of breast cancer survivors by combining fashion and the arts” to raise funds.