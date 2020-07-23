Artists add masks to their merchandise

Not wanting to be left behind, artists have hopped onto the mask-making train, too. More so, with designers killing it in the sector.

We’ve seen celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Somizi, and many others adapt to the “new normal” by wearing masks that fit their style.

While many artists use their influence to encourage people to wear “merch masks” we have the likes of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber who are doing it for a good cause.

The pair have a collaboration mask inspired by their single “Stuck With U”, and all proceeds from it go to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The Weeknd also has an “XO” face mask named after his record label, and every money made from it goes toward MusiCares COVID-19 relief efforts.