As Miss Universe finale approaches, check out Mia Le Roux's top fashion moments

It’s rehearsals week and in less than six days, Mia Le Roux will be walking the Miss Universe stage. The Free State-born star is representing South Africa at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico and African Fashion International (AFI) designers are dressing her.

“AFI Atelier's wardrobe for Mia at Miss Universe showcases our core values of innovation, excellence and a passion for craftsmanship. “Through this synergy we are reinforcing our dedication to empowering women while shining a spotlight on Africa's rising influence in global fashion, of which Miss Universe is a great platform for both,” said Dr Moloi-Motsepe, the founder of AFI. Mia Le Roux wearing a gold AFI Privé gown. Picture: Instagram. For the Gala de las Catrinas, she wore a gold AFI Privé gown, and then in one of her campaigning photoshoots, she dazzled in a white crystal Molteno Couture dress.

Mia Le Roux dazzling in a crystal Molteno Couture dress. Picture: SJ van Zyl. As much as beauty pageants are chic, sometimes it’s nice to take a break from evening gowns and at her rehearsals, Le Roux looked cool in black and white. Mia Le Roux is a black and white Sherif Tailor dress. Picture: Instagram. She donned a black and white striped Sherif Tailor dress and paired it with white framed sunglasses. For another rehearsal, she wore a black and white dress by the same designer, except this time it had polka dots, and she paired it with red-framed heart sunglasses.

Mia Le Roux in a Sherif Tailor polka dots dress. Picture: Instagram. As she continues to prepare for her Miss Universe debut, Le Roux’s fans are behind her. “What a beauty! Miss Universe South Africa, you are shining brightly! Mia le Roux is expanding the horizon of Miss Universe and boldly stands for inclusivity in such an authentic way,” said kr_deister. Another supporter, @makhomadonsela, said: “Mia Le Roux embodies that strength as she represents us at Miss Universe. Here's to women breaking barriers and shining globally!”