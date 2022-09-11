As we move from winter into spring, it’s time to change your accessories

We might be in September but spring still seems to be in hibernation. However, the earlier sunrises and shorter nights indicate that it’s steadily on its way.

Many are eagerly awaiting the warmer days so that you can once again show a bit of flesh. All the summer wear you packed away to make space for the bulky pullovers and puffy jackets will soon find its way back into your wardrobe. While we are all excited about ditching the drab winter gear, it’s a great time to phase in different accessories as the woollen scarves, gloves and beanies start to move to the back of the closet.

Remember that cute pearl choker you wore all of last summer and what about those colourful earrings? Of course, you do! The time has come for you to bring them out as we slowly transition from winter to spring. Add pops of colour Bring on the good groovy vibes with vibrant fun colours. What better way to cheer yourself up and others around you? Whether it’s a pair of multi-coloured tassels or beaded earrings or a pastel perspex ring, a gold necklace with a colour gem pendant or a bracelet with pretty charms, look out for pieces that will brighten up your look.

Add pops of colour. Picture: Pexels/Darina Belonogova Blooming marvellous It’s spring. Which of course means it’s time to bloom. Everywhere you go you’ll find blossoms popping up. This is perfect time to add a few to you accessories. Whether it’s tiny buds for your ears or a bold flower statement ring, you simply cannot go wrong.

Earrings in bloom. Picture: Pexels/The Glorious Studio Add pops of colour with beaded flowers hair-clips or a floral headband. Show off your neck Thick knitted scarves and cosy turtleneck tops have kept us warm and covered up all winter but now that we can finally put them far away, and finally wear lower necklines, we can wear necklaces again.

Layering is still one of the hottest accessory trends. Wear different lengths and types of links. Mix it up with beards and chains. Even add in some beads and a funky pendants. If you’re looking for inspiration on layering necklaces, all you have to do is check out all Rihanna’s looks. She’s a huge fan of the trend. Try layering. Picture: Pexels/Cottonbro Be bold with earrings