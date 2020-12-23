Award-winning designer Thebe Magugu collabs with Castle Lite

Multi-award winning fashion designer Thebe Magugu collaborated with Castle Lite to launch an innovative collection.

Titled the “Castle Lite Drop x Extracurricular”, the collection is a way of introducing the beverage brand to the fashion industry.

It draws inspiration from Magugu’s expertise and status in global fashion, his understanding of the African futuristic aesthetic, combined with the brand’s “innovative spirit and enablement of social connections”.

The beverage brand issued a statement explaining why they chose to work with Magugu.

“Much like Castle Lite, Thebe Magugu is at the forefront of setting trends, and together these two brands created something extraordinary that will make people feel on top of their game. Best in class designer meets best in class beer. Not just that, but Thebe’s sub-brand ’Extracurricular’ resonated strongly with Castle Lite’s values of enjoying life and living life at the moment, which gave rise to the collaboration, Castle Lite Drop x Extracurricular.