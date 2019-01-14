Ayanda Thabethe is now the ambassador of Puma South Africa. Picture: Supplied.

South African model and TV presenter, Ayanda Thebethe partners with Puma alongside international model, Adriana Lima.



As part of the #DoYou campaign, Thabethe joined forces with PUMA to kick off the 2019 collection, Mode XT. From gracing your screens with her effervescent personality, then hitting the airport to host events around the country, her busy lifestyle commands the Mode XT.





Ayanda Thabethe. Picture: Supplied.





Lima on the other hand best embodies the spirit and purpose of the Mode XT. Whether it’s rocking the catwalk, breaking a sweat at the gym or running after her kids, she is always on the go, switching gears while looking flawless.





Adriana Lima. Picture: Supplied.





Inspired by the modern boss lady, the Mode XT blends street style with performance-ready technology. The full-length PROFOAM ‘podular’ midsole provides lightweight rebound, plus its HYBRID Foam offers cushion and responsiveness, generating the ultimate training experience.





In addition, zoned rubbed outsoles create traction for training movements while its upper allows for lightweight comfort.



