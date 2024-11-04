Babes Wodumo wears a wedding gown at the Samas to honour Mampintsha

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo made a striking appearance at the 30th annual South African Music Awards (Samas) as she came out dressed in a white wedding gown as she honoured her late husband Mampintsha. The 30th annual Samas were held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand this past weekend as Babes Wodumo, who has become somewhat of a forgotten figure in the entertainment space, made a grand entrance in a stunning white wedding gown paired with a traditional Swati necklace and a sheer veil.

Babes, whose given name is Bongekile Simelane, paid homage to her late husband, Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo, who died in December 2022. As one of the evening's opening acts, Babes captivated the audience with a performance of her hit song “Wololo,” a track that propelled her to fame in 2016. SAMA30🚨 | Queen of Gqom!! @BABESWODUMO_ZA takes on to the stage as one of the opening acts of the night at the #SAMA30 😍💃#LessNoiseMoreMusic pic.twitter.com/37rePq3VEF

— kulture. (@ww_kulture) November 2, 2024 The ceremony, hosted by presenter Minnie Dlamini, celebrated South Africa's rich musical talent and culture. In her Instagram post, Babes expressed her gratitude for the gown and revealed the emotional importance behind her choice of attire. “Being invited to @thesamas_ brought back good old memories from the first time years back being invited to this event.

“I walked the red carpet with my late husband. I was so nervous, so I decided I wanted to feel that feeling again by looking at it as if it was our wedding day.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha, a renowned musician and member of the group Big Nuz, shared a deep bond, having been together for over a decade before his untimely death.

The couple also had a son, Hlelolenkosi, known as Sponge Wodumo. Social media reactions to her bold look were mixed. While some praised her energy and resilience, others critiqued the style choice. User @Wahaenne commented, “Outfit sucks, but damn, am I happy to see her look healthy again. She even makes that mess look nice. Ngathi uyikekhe lomshado lase Shoprite.”

Outfit sucks but damn am I happy to see her look healthy again. She even makes that mess look nice. Ngathi uyikekhe lomshado lase Shoprite 😍❤️ — 🦄✨Tumicorn✨🦄 (@Wahaenne) November 3, 2024 Another user, @RenaissanceAfro, asked, “Someone pull down that frcking veil, like wtf???” Someone pull down that fvcking veil like wtf???

— 🅰️fro-Gent (@RenaissanceAfro) November 2, 2024 @StraightupGal stated, “One thing about her, she is a beautiful young lady. Style department... it's giving Umlazi Barbie.” One thing about her, she is a beautiful young lady. Style department...it's giving Umlazi barbie. — BornQueen👑 (@StraightupGal) November 4, 2024 Another user @Fifi_M_ expressed excitement, saying, “So nice seeing Babes Wodumo performing #SAMA30.”