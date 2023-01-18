Bafana Mthembu partners with New York fashion brand

Fashion and lifestyle Influencer Bafana Mthembu has partnered with Brentwood. If you visit social media during the weekend, you probably know by now that on Sundays, the lifestyle and fashion influencer uploads videos of himself in stylish garb.

He is famous for his entry line “as’gqoke”, which means “let’s get dressed”. Seeing that he’s a modern-day Nkabi with an eye for fashion, the New York brand partnered with him for the launch of its new collection. The new range consists of a limited-edition two-toned trouser, available in three colours: brown, blue and black.

