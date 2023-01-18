Bafana Mthembu partners with New York fashion brand

Fashion and lifestyle Influencer Bafana Mthembu has partnered with Brentwood.
If you visit social media during the weekend, you probably know by now that on Sundays, the lifestyle and fashion influencer uploads videos of himself in stylish garb.
He is famous for his entry line “as’gqoke”, which means “let’s get dressed”.
Seeing that he’s a modern-day Nkabi with an eye for fashion, the New York brand partnered with him for the launch of its new collection.
The new range consists of a limited-edition two-toned trouser, available in three colours: brown, blue and black.
This limited edition is in sync with the brand’s style of a single pleat and an open hem to suit individual length adjustment, while being made of 100% Venetian wool.
Mthembu shows us how to style the two-toned trouser by pairing it with a medium-weight fully-lined zip-through beige jacket and a crisp white-collared shirt. He completed the look with a contrasting nubuck overlay belt and the men’s paper boy/painter cap.
Previously, the brand partnered with Big Zulu, a former taxi driver whose style was inspired by his father.
“Our mothers admired men who were respectful and bathed well. The love for fashion was inspired by father, who was very stylish. He loved wearing Brentwood, so when I became a man, I followed his footsteps and started wearing the brand myself.”
Big Zulu was part of the brand’s 2019 winter campaign.