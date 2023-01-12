Ballet pumps are back: Style tips on how to wear them without looking like you’re stuck in 2001

Ballet pumps are back! Yes, that’s right. The trend you so desperately hoped would stay behind in the noughties, is back and there’s no escaping it.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, it’s 2023 and of course, we’re going to keep it chic and stylish unlike how we wore it way back then. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tod's (@tods) Here are five tips on how to style the now-trendy ballet pumps without looking like you’re stuck in 2001. Opt for cropped jeans

Do you live in your jeans and love your new ballet flats? Then opt for cropped, straight-leg jeans to show them off. If jeans are not your thing but do enjoy wearing pants make sure that it hits just above your ankle bone. Leave the skinny jeans and pumps combo behind in 2000. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabelle (@isabelleldt) Keep your dress or skirt length longer Unless you’re 13 years old, stay clear of pairing ballet pumps with a mini skirt. Opt for a long-flowing maxi skirt or dress instead. Mid-lengths work even better though. Because then you can show off the show and keep it classy.

Story continues below Advertisement

Story continues below Advertisement