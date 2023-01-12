Ballet pumps are back: Style tips on how to wear them without looking like you’re stuck in 2001

Ballet pumps are back!
Yes, that’s right. The trend you so desperately hoped would stay behind in the noughties, is back and there’s no escaping it.
However, it’s 2023 and of course, we’re going to keep it chic and stylish unlike how we wore it way back then.
Here are five tips on how to style the now-trendy ballet pumps without looking like you’re stuck in 2001.
Opt for cropped jeans
Do you live in your jeans and love your new ballet flats? Then opt for cropped, straight-leg jeans to show them off. If jeans are not your thing but do enjoy wearing pants make sure that it hits just above your ankle bone. Leave the skinny jeans and pumps combo behind in 2000.
Keep your dress or skirt length longer
Unless you’re 13 years old, stay clear of pairing ballet pumps with a mini skirt. Opt for a long-flowing maxi skirt or dress instead. Mid-lengths work even better though. Because then you can show off the show and keep it classy.
Change it up with a pointed-toe flat
If you really want to take a giant leap away from the noughties style, then opt for a pointed-toe ballet flat. They are great if you want to elevate a very casual look and give it a more polished look.
It’s all in the details
Of course, you can keep it simple in solid tones, but that’s so 2002. In 2023 look out for flats with lace-up, jewel-studded or feature chains. Fabric like satin or velvet make for a dramatic change from leather.