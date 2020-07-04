Balmain to launch fashion week boat on the River Seine

Balmain will mark both fashion week - for haute couture and the men's collections - and the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Paris with a new fashion boat on the River Seine.

Balmain will celebrate the opening of Paris' digital fashion week by sending a fashion boat down the River Seine on Sunday evening.

The French fashion house will mark both fashion week - for haute couture and the men's collections - and the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in the capital city by launching a barge, nicknamed Balmain's Sur Seine, featuring musical performances and a fashion exhibit.

Creative director Olivier Rousteing said in a statement: "I think every one of us will forever remember this past spring as being a dark one, marked by strange new fears and mandatory isolation.

"Even for those lucky enough to only have had to deal with Zoom frustrations and cabin fever, the recent confinement made very clear just how much we had taken for granted until that moment. Forced apart, we suddenly realised that we depended on being together.