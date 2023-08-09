Barbenheimer comes to play in SA on Women’s Day

‘Barbie’ film madness has swept the globe, inspiring leagues of women to embrace their femininity. “Hi Barbie” audio remakes have filled our timelines, along with hot pink outfits worn down cinema aisles.

That was until, of course, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ movie was released at the same time. This prompted an entertaining response from internet users worldwide, dubbed #Barbenheimer. Memes and merchandise sprang to life, demonstrating the contrast between Barbie’s fancy world, and Oppenheimer’s biographical thriller.

Not to be left behind, South Africans embraced the #Barbenheimer trend, with a unique twist for Women’s Day. “It’s a perfect mix of what a modern woman is today – powerful yet feminine,” said Marishka Govender, Volvo South Africa’s Chief Financial Officer. Sibz Jolie. “We decided to treat a group of women to a themed track day, where they had the chance to race electric cars.

“We really wanted to inspire more South African women to get behind the wheel and feel the thrill of electric power.” Guests stepped onto the Zwartkops race track in Pretoria dressed in contrasting ensembles crafted by local designers. Volvo ambassador Jessica Nkosi came dressed in pink - and joined Team Barbie, her striking outfit crafted by the talented RethaN.

Joining her were other influential figures, including businesswoman Sibz Jolie (dressed by Martino Boutique). Kim Jayde. Influencer Tshepi Vundla was dressed in pink with a touch of black by Doux Regal Couture. South African R&B artist and influencer Thabsie rocked a two-piece custom look by Mr Allofit.