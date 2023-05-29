Barbie launches vibrant collection for curvy girls

Remember in the olden days when Barbie was reserved for slim girls? Well, move over because it’s time for the curvy girls to rock. All thanks to Mattel’s latest inclusivity campaign. Mattel, the company responsible for Barbie toys, has partnered with Forever 21 to launch a new Barbie clothing line for curvy girls.

The Forever 21 x Barbie collection is the brand’s most extensive collaboration, featuring a stunning array of 76 pieces across a diverse range of categories, including logo tees, sweatshirts, swimwear, sleepwear, denim shorts, vests, and jackets. Anchored in the iconic Barbie pink hue and complemented by subtle accents of light pink, white, and grey, the collection showcases trendy fashion styles. “We’re thrilled to reintroduce Barbie to Forever 21 and embrace the growing Barbiecore trend that our customers adore. This captivating collection offers a variety of collectable pieces that perfectly embody our signature trend-forward aesthetic, all while paying homage to the iconic Barbie brand – and at an incredible value. We can't wait for our fans to experience this must-have collection,” says Winnie Park, CEO of Forever 21. Forever 21 has also partnered with Virtual Brand Group to create an AI-designed virtual Forever 21 x Barbie fashion collection available exclusively on Roblox.