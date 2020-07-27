Bathong! Mr Price comes through with statement sweatshirt but tweeps are confused by the colour
Mr Price Clothing really is that girl when it comes to bringing affordable fashion to the masses and keeping its finger on the trends pulse.
So imagine fashionistas’ surprise when the clothing brand pulled another one out of its hat with the release of a statement sweatshirt celebrating a word reflecting the current climate in Mzansi.
Taking to Twitter, @kandiskardash posted a photo of the statement pullover with the word “Bathong” printed on the front.
Bathong Mr Price 😭 pic.twitter.com/aXWx24Pl8U— Kandis! (@kandiskardash) July 26, 2020
A Tswana word used as slang, the word means to be surprised, shocked or amazed.
Over the past few weeks, it’s spawned many memes, something Mr Price has now chosen to take advantage of.
Bathong #Uyajola99Sundays is already trending , South Africa labo rata bofebe neh pic.twitter.com/rpABqAqzzz— Mmakgotso chuene (@kgotsobaybe) July 26, 2020
Bathong mara so fast the wig is a mess 💔💔🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/A9QlVVKfZv— Jessica Mashishi (@JessicaMashish1) July 24, 2020
Retailing for R119.99, the statement pullover has been selling fast, with many fans taking to Twitter to show off their purchases.
Some were confused though by the one colour fits all and asked the retailer to consider releasing the design in other colours as well.
Woulda banged in BLACK tbh!— Kandis! (@kandiskardash) July 26, 2020
😭🔥💀
And white with a black print 😂— Palesa (@palimotloung) July 26, 2020
Another user chose the thread to educate others on what the word actually means.
"Bathong" is an expression usually for disbelief just like this meme pic.twitter.com/ErdEMkMtF0— ♥Thembs♥ (@thembi_3) July 27, 2020