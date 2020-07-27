LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
Retailing for R119.99, the statement pullover been selling fast, with many fans taking to Twitter to show off their purchases. Picture: www.mrp.com/
Retailing for R119.99, the statement pullover been selling fast, with many fans taking to Twitter to show off their purchases. Picture: www.mrp.com/

Bathong! Mr Price comes through with statement sweatshirt but tweeps are confused by the colour

By Lifestyle Reporter Time of article published 24m ago

Share this article:

Mr Price Clothing really is that girl when it comes to bringing affordable fashion to the masses and keeping its finger on the trends pulse.

So imagine fashionistas’ surprise when the clothing brand pulled another one out of its hat with the release of a statement sweatshirt celebrating a word reflecting the current climate in Mzansi.

Taking to Twitter, @kandiskardash posted a photo of the statement pullover with the word “Bathong” printed on the front.

A Tswana word used as slang, the word means to be surprised, shocked or amazed.

Over the past few weeks, it’s spawned many memes, something Mr Price has now chosen to take advantage of.

Retailing for R119.99, the statement pullover has been selling fast, with many fans taking to Twitter to show off their purchases.

Picture: www.mrp.com/

Some were confused though by the one colour fits all and asked the retailer to consider releasing the design in other colours as well.

Another user chose the thread to educate others on what the word actually means.

Share this article: