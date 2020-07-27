Bathong! Mr Price comes through with statement sweatshirt but tweeps are confused by the colour

Mr Price Clothing really is that girl when it comes to bringing affordable fashion to the masses and keeping its finger on the trends pulse.

So imagine fashionistas’ surprise when the clothing brand pulled another one out of its hat with the release of a statement sweatshirt celebrating a word reflecting the current climate in Mzansi.

Taking to Twitter, @kandiskardash posted a photo of the statement pullover with the word “Bathong” printed on the front.

A Tswana word used as slang, the word means to be surprised, shocked or amazed.

Over the past few weeks, it’s spawned many memes, something Mr Price has now chosen to take advantage of.