Bathong, things are getting messy! Nota demands Berita return the Michael Kors bag he bought her

When Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi took to Twitter last week to announce that he'd be taking a break from social media, tweeps hoped that maybe he had retreated to reflect and would return a changed man. Instead, he is back like he never left. His latest victim is his wife (or ex-wife if you ask her) afro soul singer Berita, whom he has been attacking nonstop for the past few months.

"You don't buy self love at Michael Kors,” he starts on a video making the rounds on Twitter. “Your husband taught you Michael Kors at the duty free shop when he went shopping. Return that Michael Kors and take that money because you need to pay that R14 500 excess fee that you have to pay to repair the Viano that you crashed into the C-Class." Nota goes on to claim that he had previously fixed the car but now the insurance company was refusing to pay and he wasn’t willing to pay excess fees for damages to a car he didn’t damage.

“Return that Michael Kors bag,” he shouts on the video. “I’ve already bought you enough Michael Kors bags. If you need anymore Michael Kors bags don’t worry your husband will buy you Michael Kors bags.” He goes on to accuse her of continuously losing her AirPods before declaring that he would no longer be buying her AirPods. It’s a disjointed rambling from a man who seems hell bent on dragging Berita’s name down.

He continued the ramblings on Twitter on Tuesday morning, “Biggest mistake I made was buying @beritaafrosoul lashes for a TV performance because I didn’t want the other girls with lashes to make her feel like the odd one out. That’s when I opened the door for the devil to enter & Mihlali starting controlling my household through my wife.” Biggest mistake I made was buying @beritaafrosoul lashes for a TV performance because I didn’t want the other girls with lashes to make her feel like the odd one out. That’s when I opened the door for the devil to enter & Mihlali starting controlling my household through my wife. https://t.co/3PiM6dc98Z — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 16, 2022 He then turned his attention to Sol Phenduka, the podcaster and radio personality he recently fell out with. "Sol Phenduka hasn’t been the same since he saw 300K sitting in my Capitec savings account gathering dust & interest… If you observe his behaviour here, you’ll agree he never liked me. Did I steal the girl of his dreams or what? He must heal or off himself!"

