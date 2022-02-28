Bathu x Inecto partner with ’Big Brother Mzansi’

One of the housemates, Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, aka Mpho, was super excited to receive the sneakers. She even wore them to the party on Saturday night, pairing them with a colourful shirt and denim booty shorts and showing off the tattoos on her legs.

Inecto aims to change the conversation around colour, hence they collaborated with a proudly African brand that shares the values, objectives and vision for the future.

“We would like to thank Bathu for collaborating with us. We think this opens up limitless possibilities in the story we can tell around colour and customisation. We want consumers to be able to express themselves through owning and living their colour,” said Ella Mthethwa, hair colour category lead for the USA, Africa and Mozambique, .