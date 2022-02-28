Bathu x Inecto partner with ’Big Brother Mzansi’
Share this article:
South African shoe brand Bathu and hair colour brand Inecto have collaborated to partner with the reality TV show “Big Brother Mzansi”.
This past weekend Inecto and Bathu surprised “Big Brother Mzansi” housemates with new and exclusive Bathu sneakers.
One of the housemates, Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, aka Mpho, was super excited to receive the sneakers. She even wore them to the party on Saturday night, pairing them with a colourful shirt and denim booty shorts and showing off the tattoos on her legs.
Yoh mpho is stunning!!!! 😍🔥 #BigBrotherMzansi— Mr Sehlare.🇿🇦 (@tebogo_medicine) February 26, 2022
#BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/WWsc7E89Uj
Inecto aims to change the conversation around colour, hence they collaborated with a proudly African brand that shares the values, objectives and vision for the future.
“We would like to thank Bathu for collaborating with us. We think this opens up limitless possibilities in the story we can tell around colour and customisation. We want consumers to be able to express themselves through owning and living their colour,” said Ella Mthethwa, hair colour category lead for the USA, Africa and Mozambique, .
In other news, “Big Brother” did his first triple eviction on Sunday night which saw Yoli, Norman and Vyno getting axed.
There are 11 housemates left in the house, but only one of them will walk away with a cash prize of R2 million at the end of the game.
“Big Brother Mzansi” season 3 is broadcast live 24/7 on DStv Channel 198. The daily highlights show is broadcast on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161), Tuesdays to Fridays at 10:30pm. Sunday eviction shows are broadcast on Mzansi Magic at 6pm.