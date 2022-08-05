Be authentically you this Women’s Month with StyleMode

You’re every woman, it’s all in you…let's celebrate Women's Month by embracing ourselves and encouraging other women to wear whatever they want and feel comfortable in their own skin.

In the spirit of true authenticity, StyleMode encourages women from around the nation to be their most authentic selves, whether they refer to themselves as office girls, city girls, “I enjoy being at home” kind of girls or modest girls. The Sunday evening outfit contemplation and the reminder that you have a little thing called ‘work’ the next day can be quite the mood dampener, especially if you don’t want to anything, it’s a Sunday evening for goodness sake! StyleMode understands the challenge your facing and has a few things up their sleeves to help you out. Office hun…

Turn heads at the office on a blue Monday, with a midnight blue suit, by Mode Curve. Stepping in Style, knowing you are THAT girl. As the weather is still somewhat chilly, begin the week in a comfortable, yet elegant Velour Button Down Shirt, paired with a Velour Wide Leg Pants, top it off with a statement Lushious Hot Pink Satin Heavy Platform heel from Linzi and if you’re feeling cute, try Mode Curve’s Button Down Shirt Dress - topped off with the same heel, it certainly gets the attention it deserves.

Socially chic Once the initial problem has been resolved, your attention turns to that Wednesday social after work. Regardless of what you feel, the look you're about to choose will make you feel like the baddest in the room no matter what. Is it a Satin Knot Dress from StyleMode or a Plus Size Wrap Over Shirt Skater Dress from I Saw It First you're after? This outfit looks great no matter what the weather is like, and Sarah J’s Long Boot with Lace up Detail completes the look.

Casually running errands Being a boss babe who turns heads and preparing outfits all week to ensure that you look fresh and exquisite can be exhausting. However, being a hot girl pays off, right? But if you’d like to keep it simple a Classic Blue Skinny Levi's® jeans and plain Black V-neck Sweater is always a good idea.