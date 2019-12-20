Beach-side glam: How to travel in style this summer









Regardless of where you choose to unwind this holiday, always look your best. Picture: Supplied With so many breathtaking destinations in South Africa, it’s no wonder we’re so eager to explore our endless options from beach-side resorts to safari excursions. Regardless of where you choose to unwind this holiday, always look your best. This might be a challenge when you’re travelling with a limited wardrobe in a tiny suitcase. Unless of course, you’re road tripping with a trailer. Either way, this is definitely not the time to drop your style standards. Just think about those Instagram posts flooding your feed with fab holiday snaps. A girl always has to be ready for a mini impromptu photoshoot!

We asked Johan Van Der Merwe, the creative executive for Poetry, for a few tips on what to pack for your holiday.

Good quality garments are always best

Look out for natural fabrics that are machine washable and doesn’t wrinkle easily. Opt for a silhouette that’s loose enough to maintain its shape after being packed into a suitcase. Lighter weight items make it easier to layer when travelling, especially when the weather is unpredictable.

Poetry Cristal Stripe Tunic Dress

Keep it simple but don't sacrifice style

Trans-seasonal that is perfect for layering, and can be dressed up or down. A good lightweight coat essential. A parka is a perfect style to be worn with a comfortable pair of denims or your favourite dress.

Poetry Claudia Parka

Even though sticking to the basics is best, it doesn’t mean you can’t be trendy and the best (and easiest) way to that is with accessories

Van Der Merwe shares this summer’s must-have accessories to give a 2019 edge to your holiday look.

What's the biggest trend in bags this summer?

Straw straw straw! And anything with a round handles no matter what material.

Anything straw

Straw bags

What should fashionistas look out for in hair accessories?

Clips and Alice bands are your new best friend, no need to ever fear a bad hair day ever again.

Alice bands

On clips resins and tortoise shells is key a key look along with some gem or pearl details and for Alice band any print with a knot or a twist detail will have you right on-trend.

What's the one item you can't leave home without?

A hoop earring will finish off any look, metal or resin, no matter colour or size.