BeachCult and Amy Ayanda unveil a unique spring/summer 2025 collection

Tailored swim and resort wear brand BeachCult has collaborated with Cape Town-based artist Amy Ayanda for the Spring/Summer 2025 season.
In this exclusive collection, BeachCult brings its signature silhouettes, while Ayanda adds her rich artistic vision to create a unique fusion of art and fashion that captures the essence of Cape Town’s landscapes.
“My goal with this collection was to translate the beauty and depth of Cape Town into wearable art,” said Ayanda. “I wanted each piece to feel like a story, reflecting the balance between strength and grace that I see in nature and my personal journey.”
BeachCult creative designer and founder Joanna Hedley said that, with this collaboration, they wanted to elevate summer wardrobes with a blend of effortless elegance and bold artistry.
“From vibrant flora to majestic mountain ranges, Amy’s designs present a dreamlike interpretation of the local environment, rendered in sweeping hues of rich blues, purples, pale pinks, and warm yellows.
“Her work transforms the delicate details of flowers alongside the powerful presence of mountains, creating a visual narrative that reflects the dynamic yet harmonious relationship between land and life,” read a statement from BeachCult.
The collection, which features three new prints designed by Ayanda, will be out on November 13.