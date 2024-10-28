BeachCult and Amy Ayanda unveil a unique spring/summer 2025 collection

In this exclusive collection, BeachCult brings its signature silhouettes, while Ayanda adds her rich artistic vision to create a unique fusion of art and fashion that captures the essence of Cape Town’s landscapes.

Tailored swim and resort wear brand BeachCult has collaborated with Cape Town-based artist Amy Ayanda for the Spring/Summer 2025 season.

“My goal with this collection was to translate the beauty and depth of Cape Town into wearable art,” said Ayanda. “I wanted each piece to feel like a story, reflecting the balance between strength and grace that I see in nature and my personal journey.”

The new BeachCult x Amy Ayanda collection inspired by the beautiful Cape Town landscapes. Picture: Supplied.

BeachCult creative designer and founder Joanna Hedley said that, with this collaboration, they wanted to elevate summer wardrobes with a blend of effortless elegance and bold artistry.

“From vibrant flora to majestic mountain ranges, Amy’s designs present a dreamlike interpretation of the local environment, rendered in sweeping hues of rich blues, purples, pale pinks, and warm yellows.