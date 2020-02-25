American model Bella Hadid has revealed via Instagram that she headed to the Dior Institute in Paris after staring at Milan Fashion Week.
The 23-year-old model - who is one of the world's best-paid catwalk stars - has taken to Instagram to reveal that she went to the Institute for a series of beauty treatments after a hectic week in Italy.
Alongside some behind-the-scenes snaps from the Institute, Bella wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "recharging @ the dreamiest place in paris.... @diorskincare , Dior Institute, my bestie really knows me @fannybourdettedonon (sic)"
The Institute's overarching ambition is to "make women not only more beautiful but happier".