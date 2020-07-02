Belt bags are becoming the hottest new trend this season
In an attempt to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, brands that specialise in handbags have come up with ways to create unique bags.
Cape Town-based brand, Xylo is launching belt bags. The new Xylo belt bag is a sleek and safe way to keep your go-to supplies handy when you’re on the go.
“As we have all adjusted to this new world order of hygiene and sanitisation, it’s no secret that bag handles and straps are a danger zone and breeding ground for germs. Our belt bags offer a hygienic and stress-free alternative to venturing out of the house by minimising contact with your belongings in public spaces,” said Courtney Flury, spokesperson of the brand.
The Xylo belt bag. Picture: Supplied.
Inga Atelier, a contemporary lifestyle brand that makes unique luxury leather goods, also has waist bags.
Theirs are convenient for small items such as cellphone, keys, tissues, etc. They also have a range of reusable fashion masks made from synthetic leather and polypropylene.
Unique waist bag by Inga Atelier. Picture: Instagram/ @ ingaatelier.
"We believe these masks are good as they can be used over a long time. All you need to do is wash it and leave it to dry for two hours and use it again. You can also use a sanitiser on the outside part to wipe it,” said Inga Gubeka, founder of the brand.