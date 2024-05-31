Best fabrics to keep you warm in winter

Judging from the icy morning air, one can tell that winter is settling in. While staying in your cosy gown all day is tempting, but we all have to dress up and face the cold.

When it comes to dressing for winter, choosing the right fabrics can make a big difference in how warm and comfortable you feel. The best fabrics to wear in winter are those that are both warm and breathable, allowing your skin to breathe while keeping insulated against the cold. Here are some of the best fabrics for winter wear to keep you warm and cosy during the colder months.

Wool One of the most popular fabrics for winter wear is wool. Wool is a natural fibre that is known for its excellent insulation. It’s able to trap heat close to the body, keeping you warm even in the coldest of temperatures. One of the most popular fabrics for winter wear is wool. Picture: Gabby K / Pexels Wool is also moisture-wicking, meaning it can absorb sweat and moisture away from your skin, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Additionally, wool is a highly durable fabric that can withstand frequent wear without losing its shape or warmth. Cashmere Cashmere is a luxurious and soft fabric that is derived from the undercoat of cashmere goats. It is known for its exceptional softness and warmth, making it a popular choice for winter clothing such as sweaters, scarves, and gloves.

It is also lightweight and breathable, allowing for easy layering without feeling bulky or restrictive. Cashmere is known for its exceptional softness and warmth. Picture: Manny Moreno / Unsplash Cotton and bamboo For those who prefer plant-based fibres, cotton and bamboo are excellent choices for winter wear. Cotton is a versatile fabric that is soft, breathable, and easy to care for.

It can be worn alone or mixed with other fabrics to create warm and comfortable clothing options. Bamboo, on the other hand, is a sustainable and eco-friendly fabric that is naturally thermal regulating. It can keep you warm in cold temperatures and cool in warmer temperatures, making it a great choice for transitional seasons like winter.

Synthetic fabrics Synthetic fabrics such as polyester and nylon are also good options for winter wear. These fabrics are often blended with other materials to create clothing that is both warm and durable. Polyester is a moisture-wicking fabric that dries quickly and resists shrinking and wrinkling, making it an ideal choice for cold-weather activities.