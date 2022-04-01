Beyoncé becomes first person to wear Tiffany & Co’s $30m neckpiece

They don’t call her Queen B for fun. She is the girl she thinks she is. She may have not won an Oscar for Best Song, but Beyoncé won the hearts of many people with her splendid performance at the 94th Academy Awards that took place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

She and her husband Jay Z have a trend of hosting Oscar's after-party, and as the host, all eyes were on her. At this year's Gold Party, Mrs Carter donned a Celia Kritharioti Couture embroidered sheer creation made from silk tulle and a dramatic veil.

While many people were fascinated by her beautiful dress, we could not ignore the icy necklace she had on. She wore a Tiffany & Co Diamond and Platinum World's Fair Necklace, the brand's most expensive piece of jewellery. The neck piece that was unveiled at a Tiffany event in Dubai in November last year is estimated to cost a whopping $30 Million (R437 635 500,00). Beyoncé is the first person to wear the priciest jewellery that Tiffany & Co has ever produced since its inception 184-years ago.

The masterpiece boasts 578 diamonds, including 353 round brilliant stones and 224 custom-cut baguettes. It also has an “Empire Diamond,” which was mined in Botswana and polished in Israel. It is not for sale as it is known as the brand’s most “priceless piece”. Related video: