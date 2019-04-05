Beyonce is the Adidas creative partner. Picture: Twitter

It’s official, Beyonce is the new Adidas Creative Partner which means that the superstar will be designing footwear and clothes and she will also re-launch her wildly successful Ivy Park clothing label. This partnership sounds similar to what her sister, Solange, was doing in 2013 with Puma (which also has a relationship with her husband, Jay Z) except she was given the title: artistic director and creative consultant.

It’s a no brainer that whatever Beyonce comes up with in partnership with Adidas will probably sell out. But of course, the founder of the Bey Good foundation always tries to add an element of philanthropy or community upliftment to whatever she touches.

According to a press release, Beyonce said: “This is the partnership of a lifetime for me. Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”