Beyoncé previews latest Ivy Park collection, Icy Park

While we are still trying to catch our breath from the Ivy Park Drip 2 collection, Beyoncé is already letting us know that there’s more coming to town.

On Monday, January 25, we woke up to a short video in which the multi-award winning singer teased her fans with an upcoming collection titled Icy Park. Synonymous to its name, this collection will feature winter gear.

For this campaign, the “Find Your Way Back” singer featured American rapper, Gucci Mane, who was easily identified by his custom-made luxurious wedding ring. It is suspected American singer and songwriter Kaash Paige is also part of the campaign.

Part of this collection is white platform sneakers and stunning jackets.

In October last year, Queen Bey released the highly anticipated Ivy Park Drip 2 featuring music duo, Chloe x Halle, as models for the campaign.