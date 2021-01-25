Beyoncé previews latest Ivy Park collection, Icy Park
While we are still trying to catch our breath from the Ivy Park Drip 2 collection, Beyoncé is already letting us know that there’s more coming to town.
On Monday, January 25, we woke up to a short video in which the multi-award winning singer teased her fans with an upcoming collection titled Icy Park. Synonymous to its name, this collection will feature winter gear.
For this campaign, the “Find Your Way Back” singer featured American rapper, Gucci Mane, who was easily identified by his custom-made luxurious wedding ring. It is suspected American singer and songwriter Kaash Paige is also part of the campaign.
Part of this collection is white platform sneakers and stunning jackets.
In October last year, Queen Bey released the highly anticipated Ivy Park Drip 2 featuring music duo, Chloe x Halle, as models for the campaign.
.@gucci1017 for #ICYPARK. ❄️#adidasxIVYPARK pic.twitter.com/ejL4UcciLU— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) January 25, 2021
The collection had five different ranges: Honey Drip, De Grassy, Azure, Canari and Coral Lake.
Hailey Bieber for #ICYPARK. ❄️#adidasxIVYPARK pic.twitter.com/mGPCVkk36a— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) January 25, 2021
Honey Drip offers a range of nude tights, cropped hoodies, smart pants, stylish jackets and bucket hats.
.@KAASHMYCHECKS for #ICYPARK. ❄️#adidasxIVYPARK pic.twitter.com/3OrqUiO0Ir— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) January 25, 2021
#ICYPARK — coming soon. ❄️#adidasxIVYPARK pic.twitter.com/ioyq5pohvQ— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) January 25, 2021
De Grassy is all about grass green bodysuits, tights, dresses, skirts and coats.
In turquoise was Azure with stylish suits, figure-hugging jumpsuits, tracksuits, bodysuits, bucket hats and belt bags.
#ICYPARK — coming soon. ❄️#adidasxIVYPARK pic.twitter.com/9N0qxE6zYx— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) January 25, 2021
Canari came in neon yellow, with tights, bodysuits, caps, beanies and shorts being the main pieces.
#ICYPARK — coming soon. ❄️#adidasxIVYPARK pic.twitter.com/dELRviGnOm— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) January 25, 2021
Rich in peach was Coral Lake which consisted of cropped tops, tights, tracksuit pants, hoodies and stylish cropped coats.
The release date for the Icy Park collection has not yet been announced.