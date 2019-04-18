Beyoncé at Coachella. (Picture: Instagram)

Beyoncé has launched a line of 'Homecoming'-themed merchandise following the release of her documentary. The 'Formation' songstress launched her much-anticipated behind-the-scenes Netflix film on Wednesday (17.04.19) and the singer has now released a limited-edition line of apparel, mugs and phone cases to celebrate the form.

'Homecoming' documents Beyoncé's 2018 performance at Coachella, which celebrated black culture and paid tribute to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and subsequently the 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker's included that theme in her merchandise, with sorority-style Greek system lettering, the black panther and a limited-edition crest pin set.

The Homecoming range includes letter sweatshirts, Nefertiti t-shirts, mugs, phone cases and the iconic ring binder fans see in the documentary that simply reads on the front "Beychella 2018."

The 37-year-old singer - who has seven-year-old Blue Ivy and 20-month-old twins Rumi and Sir with her rapper husband Jay-Z - placed herself on a strict plant-based diet to reach her goal, because she was 218 pounds the day she gave birth to her twins in 2017.

She said in the documentary: "In order for me to meet my goals, I'm limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol ... I'm hungry."

And Beyoncé vowed that she'd never push her body "that far again".

She continued: "It's not like before when I could rehearse 15 hours straight. I have children. I have a husband. I have to take care of my body.

"I definitely pushed myself further than I knew I could and I've learned a very valuable lesson. I will never, never push myself that far again."

