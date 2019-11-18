Beyonce. Picture: Instagram.
This past weekend was the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala where family and friends of Shawn Carter, who is known by his stage name Jay Z, gathered under one roof to support the foundation. 

The Shawn Carter Foundation is an initiative founded by Jay Z and his mother, Gloria Carter, with the aim to help individuals facing socio-economic hardships further their education at institutions of higher learning.

On both days of the gala which was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Beyonce joined her husband and looked ravishing in gold, and silver.

The 'Drunk In Love' hitmaker took to Instagram to share snaps of her in a beautiful gold dresses. Bey wore her hair down in curls but went big on accessories. 

View this post on Instagram

Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on


On day one of the gala, she wore a gold figure-hugging dress that exposed her beautiful curves and on day two, she dazzled in a sequined silver dress and white fur shawl. 


Jay Z was able to raise $6-million for his charity. Entertainers like Tyler Perry, Fat Joe, Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz, naming but a few, were all in attendance. 

View this post on Instagram

Memorable nights 🙌🏽

A post shared by the Real Swizz (@therealswizzz) on