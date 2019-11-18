Beyonce. Picture: Instagram.



This past weekend was the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala where family and friends of Shawn Carter, who is known by his stage name Jay Z, gathered under one roof to support the foundation.

The Shawn Carter Foundation is an initiative founded by Jay Z and his mother, Gloria Carter, with the aim to help individuals facing socio-economic hardships further their education at institutions of higher learning.





On both days of the gala which was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Beyonce joined her husband and looked ravishing in gold, and silver.