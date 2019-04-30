Beyoncé gives her fans a sneak peek at her collection. (Picture: Instagram)

When Beyoncé announced her that she will be collaborating with Adidas (Ivy Park x Adidas) at the beginning of April, the beehive (the Beyonce fans) buzzed with excitement. Every week this month the megastar has surprised the hive with new music releases as well as her “Homecoming" documentary on Netflix.

If that wasn’t enough she’s now given her loyal followers a sneak peek at the collection she’s been working on with Adidas.

Bey posted a picture herself wearing a red leotard that resembles the one she wore in the music video for her song "Feeling Myself". The leotard features a white Adidas logo as well as their well known three stripes.

The picture is shot with the megastar alongside a sea of Adidas classic sneakers.

The video, captioned "Homecoming weekend", that she posted on her Instagram page shows her walking on a yellow runway with the three black stripes, the signature Adidas trademark.

In what feels like a music video, we get to see glimpses of the range. The Adidas logo spotted on her pink jacket as well as the white stripes on a short black skirt.



