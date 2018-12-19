Beyonce wearing a design by Peulh Vagabond. (Picture: Instagram)

When Beyoncé posted a picture showing off the jewelled red bodysuit and the sari she wore for her performance at the Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding celebrations in India few days after her visit to South Africa, the SA hive felt a sting of disappointment. The Queen B had yet to post a single picture from her trip to our shores during the Global Citizen Festival. So when the mega-star took to Instagram yesterday to post the looks she wore during her stay here, her fans went crazy.

She praised local designer in a post saying "Thank you to the talented African designers who kept me feeling fresh. Y'all go so hard".

During her stage performance, we saw the singer in outfits from international designers like Balmain and Zuhair Murad but it's the emerald green gown by SA couture design duo, Quiteria & George that stole the show.

What we didn't get to see were the off-stage outfits she wore while she was here.

The singer shared a slideshow of one bold outfit after the other that she rocked.

She wore designs by MmusoMaxwell, Edun, Adama Paris and Rich Mnisi.