Beyoncé. Picture: Instagram

Beyoncé is saving her custom dresses for her seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The "Crazy in Love" hitmaker likes to make sure she keeps fashion sustainable and can't wait to give her seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy her hand me downs, whilst also giving her other clothes to charities that support women.

She said: "I think it's important to have great basics that you can wear again and again. Versatility is a big part of the IVY PARK line and what inspires me. You can create your own style by experimenting and taking chances and continually reinventing your look with all of these pieces.

I also donate my personal clothes to great charities that support women getting back on their feet. And I save my special pieces for my daughters! I give my daughter my custom dresses, so she gon' be litty. Vintage pieces by the time she hit the city, yeah-ah!"

Beyoncé, right, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Picture: AP

And the 38-year-old singer - who also has two-year-old Rumi and Sir with her husband Jay Z - is excited about partnering with adidas on her new IVY PARK collection and is excited to "break the so-called fashion rules" with gender-neutral clothing.

She added to the January 2020 issue of Elle magazine: "My mother instilled in me the idea that creativity starts with taking a leap of faith - telling your fears they are not allowed where you are headed. And I'm proud to do that with adidas.

"I am excited for you to see the campaign for the first collection of this new partnership. It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone. I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine.