Big Brother Mzansi star Liyema Pantsi rocked three stunning dresses at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

This year’s HollywoodBets Durban July theme was “Riding the Wave’’ and the Big Brother Mzansi season four star, Liyema Pantsi, did not disappoint in any of her three dresses that she wore at the premier horse-racing course. Thousands of people came out to the Greyville Racecourse to mingle at the premier horse-racing event on the continent.

Artists, celebrities, socialites and all in sundry tried to put their best foot forward with stunning garbs, attempting to ride the wave, while some did not quite get on the wave. For her first dress, Pantsi worked with designer Khothatso Madumo who is a founder and creative director of Angel Gabriel Designs. They produced a masterpiece with a stunning luxurious trail fit for riding the wave. Liyema dressed by Khothatso Madumo of Angel Gabriel Designs. Picture: Khothatso Madumo / Instagram Her second dress was another show stopper. She was draped in shimmering crystals and a dramatic trail. Pantsi gave us Disney princess, but in Durban July style.

On this dress, she worked with Sammy J Ntsethe Ndadane of Sammyj designs. The designer said she wanted Liyema to look like a princess being carried by the wave. “We wanted her to look like a princess being carried by the wave, hence we chose colours of the deep sea, she is the wave as the crystals are lighting her up. We also just wanted to show off her beautiful legs,” said Sammy J. Liyema’s second dress on a mannequin. Picture: Supplied / sammyj_samke / Instagram On her last dress, she collaborated with Iman Shaik of Is_Apparel and she looked stunning in an elegant royal blue number fit for a mermaid and true to the theme.

IOL spoke to Iman and she explains what she was going for during the process of designing the dress. “I wanted to make a dress that is functional, sensual and youthful for the July, the colour and structure of the sleeve was my personal interpretation of the theme ‘Ride the Wave’,” said Imani Shaik. Liyema Pantsi stuns at the HollywoodBets Durban July, dressed by Iman Shaik. Picture: is_apparel / Instagram She further mentions how she used the deep cobalt blue and a wave-like arm structure with shimmery fabric to subtly express water.

“The pearls I used were also very intentional because of the pearls found in the ocean as well as the flowy train to emphasise movement,” said Shaik. Liyema was one of the celebrities that were part of DJ Tira’s Afrotainment Marquee and she shared on X, how fun her first Durban July experience was and thanked the designers she collaborated with. “My first Durban experience, it was fun and entertaining. Thank you to my designers for curating my beautiful outfits and coming through for me,” wrote Liyema.