Big Zulu partners with Carvella as brand ambassador
Local rapper, Big Zulu has partnered with Spitz as a brand ambassador for Carvella, an Italian clothing brand.
The king of Nkabi Rap took to social media to share the good news with his fans.
He wrote: “I’m happy to announce that I just signed a deal with
@SpitzShoes as the new Carvela ambassador."
He is also the brand ambassador if Bentwood, a premium clothing brand that is mostly celebrated by the Zulu culture.
Other artists who secured a bag with fashion brands include Langa Mavuso, who recently partnered with Levi’s.
Mavuso has a denim range with a brand that has his name all over it. He is also releasing a debut album titled Mavuso - a project that speaks about his heartbreak and how he lost his first love in matric.
Singer and songwriter, Makhadzi Muimbiza also partnered with a local brand, Quiteria Atelier as a brand ambassador. The “Matorokisi” hitmaker features in the latest collection of Quiteria Atelier, including “The New Order,” “The Influencer,” and “The Authority”.
Quiteria Atelier recently showcased at South African Men’s Wear Week and will be making a New York Fashion Week debut in September.