Billie Eilish announces her collab with Air Jordan

On Monday Billie Eilish took to Instagram to announce her sneaker collaboration with Nike Air Jordan. The award-winning artist posted two pictures showing the two different designs which will be launched on September 27.

In the post the Bad Girl singer shares her excitement about the collaboration as well as a few details about the shoes 'i am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! i’ve always loved @jumpman23 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material). View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) In the first image, Eilish is seen wearing her signature baggy wear. An oversized black T-shirt and matching baggy shorts with a pair of bright green classic-styled sneakers and white socks.

In the second picture she opted for more muted and earthy tones, white baggy T-shirt and beige shorts, to show off the second design. The 19-year-old performer was featured in a video that was shared on Instagram by an Air Jordan news source in which she expressed her passion for footwear and for Air Jordans. She recalled: “The 15 has actually been my favourite Jordan since I knew what Jordans were. I begged for the 15's with the black and red whatever, and when I got them … I looked at them as if they were worth a million dollars.”