Billie Eilish launches range of Barbie tracksuits

The 21-year-old pop star has teamed up with the toy brand to create a fashion collection which features bright pink velour hoodies and wide-legged trousers emblazoned with the name 'Billie' in Barbie's instantly-recognisable Dollie Script font to celebrate the upcoming release of Margot Robbie's new movie based on the iconic doll. The collection is available on Eilish’s own online merchandise story and also features vest tops, T-shirts, hats, necklaces and stickers.

As well as launching her own Barbie clothing collection, Eilish also contributed a song called 'What Was I Made For' to the movie's soundtrack.

In a post on Instagram, Eilish revealed she was shown some scenes from the movie early this year and threw herself into writing the track with her brother Finneas.