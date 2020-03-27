Billie Porter challenges fans to recreate his golden Met Gala outfit

No one slays like Billie Porter does. Every time the "Pose" actor steps out he makes a fashion statement that will leave you shook. When he wore the never been done before Christian Siriano tuxedo dress to the Oscar Award, we were blown away. No matter what your gender, race or sexual preference is, his outfits will have you in awe. Now the 50-year-old fashion guru has challenged his loyal followers to create one of his most epic outfits.

With half the world now in lockdown to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus infection rate, Porter has come up with a fashionably creative way to keep fashionistas busy.

But it's not going to to be an easy one. Do you remember the outrageous golden outfit her wore to the 2019 Met Gala? Of course you remember. It was only the most spectacular outfit on the night.

If you've run out of ideas of what to do while stuck in the house, here's a not so easy challenge Porter has for you:

“Using items found ONLY in your house, give me your best recreation of my 2019 @themetgalaofficial lewk and post a photo or video on your Instagram (grid or story),” wrote the “Pose” star.

He continues by saying, “Be CREATIVE and have FUN! Get the whole family involved! Remember to tag me and use the hashtag #BillyPorterFashionChallenge. I’ll share my favorites! Can’t wait to see what y’all come up with, hennies!”

Fans have taken on the challenge have come up with some pretty awesome creations.

Here a look at what folks have been up to:



