Billy Porter wears Imprint ZA at his new movie press day

South African creatives aren’t here to play. They mean business when it comes to their brands. Mzukisi Mbane, founder and creative director of Imprint ZA, is taking his brand to the world. The designer recently launched Imprint in New York at the Flying Solo store.

Not only that, but he also had fashionista and actor Billy Porter don his garments at the press day for his new movie, “Anything’s Possible”. The “Pose” star wore a suit from the Imprint ZA Resort 2022/2023 collection. “Guys, come and cry with me. A whole @theebillyporter is wearing an Imprint suit for his Movie Press Day today in New York. Styled by @tytryone,” exclaimed Mbane.

Guys come and cry with me. A whole entire @theebillyporter is wearing an Imprint suit for his Movie Press Day today in New York. Styled by @tytryone 😭😭😭😭#billyporter #PoseFX pic.twitter.com/Yz0nFIDQce — Imprint ZA (@Imprint_ZA) June 29, 2022 While in New York, Mbane attended the African Exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He said his visit to New York was a dedication to his late brother, Linda Mbane, who believed in him before he even made it big in the fashion industry. “I made this reel for my late brother. Who believed in me way more than I believed in myself. I always believe that I’m able to magic and achieve all that I do because he makes it possible for me. I dedicated my first collection to him in 2015 and many more that came after,” Mbane explained.

