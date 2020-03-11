Black Betty opens new store in Parkhurst
Local jewellery brand, Black Betty opened a new store in Parkhurst, Johannesburg.
The new Black Betty Jewellery store is a beautifully designed, piercing and retail space for all the needle lovers. At the launch, guests got to do tattoos, have their ears pierced and check out the latest jewellery collection from the brand.
The homegrown brand, started in 2012 by Capetonian jeweller, Kristin Weixelbaumer, produces an array of jewellery designs using hand-cut precious and semi-precious stones suspended in treasured metals.
Weixelbaumer says that the store in Parkhurst complements the existing kiosk store in Hyde Park shopping centre. “We’re so pleased to offer Black Betty fans in Joburg the chance to immerse themselves in the full Black Betty experience – including our awesome new piercing studio.”
The latest jewellery collection from Black Betty. Picture: Supplied.
She started by opening a piercing studio at the Sea Point store in Cape Town and she says that it’s been incredibly popular. “The combination of a retail space offering jewels in all price ranges with an advanced piercing studio has been great. People feel safe in the hands of an expert whilst still being able to choose from an array of beautiful designs to decorate themselves with!”
In South Africa, the concept of a curated ear has gained traction and Weixelbaumer says she’s totally smitten with the concept. “A curated ear is a celebration of piercing as an art form. The idea is to curate your ear piercings with carefully selected pieces – all working together. It’s the same as the process you’d go through to select paintings for a gallery space.”
Weixelbaumer also adds that jewellery isn’t just about decoration or being a slave to the latest trend of style. “We believe that there is a definite sense of magic in wearing a polished and cherished fragment of the earth on your neck, ears or fingers. Jewellery helps to clearly define your personality, sense of femininity, intent and connectedness.”