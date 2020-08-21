Black Coffee drips in one of world’s most expensive sneakers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

World-famous DJ, Black Coffee left tongues wagging when he posted a picture of himself wearing one of the most expensive sneakers. The “We Dance Again” hitmaker, who is currently on tour in Munich, Germany, posted a picture wearing a cap and sunglasses, white T-shirts with matching shorts and Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneakers that dropped in July this year. View this post on Instagram Wrapping up the Summer,looking forward to Spring. A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) on Aug 19, 2020 at 10:58am PDT The sneakers form part of the Dior Men’s Autumn 2020 capsule collection which was revealed at a fashion show in Miami. For this collection, Dior and Kim Jones partnered with Jordan Brand to unveil the limited-edition Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneaker. “I love mixing different worlds, different ideas – Jordan Brand and Dior are both emblematic of absolute excellence in their fields. To bring them together in this special collaboration is to propose something exciting and truly new,” said Kim Jones, Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections. Since Dior announced that they no longer carry the sneakers in their boutiques, resellers are selling them for $26 718 which is about R462 389,72 when converted to our currency.

A statement by the brand read: “Due to the increase of Covid-19 cases in multiple regions across the United States over the past few weeks and given the incredible response that the Air Dior Capsule Collection has received, we regrettably no longer plan to carry it in our boutiques.”

Speaking of sneakers, local rapper and businessman, Cassper Nyovest also bought his unborn son a pair of sneakers. Taking to Instagram, Cassper was not shy to let his fans know that just like him, his son will also be wearing expensive sneakers. He bought him a Nike Airforce that was revealed at the baby shower held over the weekend.

Another couple, Tino Chinyani and Simphiwe Ngema, who are expecting their first baby, also bought their unborn child sneakers.

To reveal the gender of the baby, Tino shared a picture on social media with him and Ngema holding cute blue baby shoes.