Black Girls Only: The British Vogue issue we’ve been waiting for

British Vogue is one of the most prominent magazines in the world. The February 2022 issue is one of the best covers the magazine has ever produced.

It is a celebration of reigning and emerging African models, who are undoubtedly the best in the industry. What makes this issue exceptional is that it features dark-skinned black girls who are redefining European beauty standards. Featuring in the issue are South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, Amar Akway from Ethiopia, Majesty Amare from Pasadena, Akon Changkou from South Sudan, Senegalese-Italian model Maty Fall Diba, Janet Jumbo, the first Nigerian to model for Louis Vuitton, Abény Nhial, who just bagged her first magazine cover, Nyagua Ruea of South Sudan and Anok Yai, the first South Sudanese woman to open a Prada show.

British Vogue's Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful wanted to highlight the rise of the African models. "It has always held true, even in the future-shaping world of fashion, that genuine change does not happen overnight. "In an industry that is forever looking forward, where society's evolutions are shaped and charted in styles both nuanced and grand-scale, it is not always the case that proclamation equals transformation.

"So, as we move into a new year in earnest, I want to take a moment to reflect – and happily so – on the fact that somewhere, deep in its core, over the course of a relatively few short years, fashion has indeed changed," says Enninful.

He adds that, as a British-Ghanaian, he is proud to see models of African descent slaying it in the modelling industry. "The rise of African representation in modelling is not only about symbolism, nor even simple beauty standards. It is about the elevation of a continent. It is about economics, access, culture, perspective, difference and wonder. And it is here to stay," he says.

The British Vogue February 2022 issue is an upgrade of Vogue Italia's July 2008 Black Issue, which was a celebration of black models and black women within the politics, entertainment and art fields. That issue sold out within 72 hours in the UK, and 30 000 copies had to be reprinted and distributed in the US. It had four covers which featured Naomi Campbell, Liya Kebede, Jourdan Dunn and Sessilee Lopez. Enninful styled the models while Steven Meisel was behind the lenses.