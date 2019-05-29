Blogger and social media influencer Aqeelah Harron-Ally. (Picture: Abdul Malick Ally)

Eid marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, a special day Muslims share with friends and family over homely meals while dressed in their finest wear. Over the years we’ve seen more and more modest fashion on the runway which has inspired Muslim women to get creative with their personal style.

With Eid coming up soon, ladies will be looking at these trends for outfit ideas.

We asked modest-dressing blogger (Fashion Breed), social media influencer and stylist Aqeelah Harron-Ally for tips on what to wear this Eid and what the day means to her.

Modest-dressing blogger Aqeelah Harron-Ally. (Picture: Abdul Malick Ally)

What's on trend at the moment when it comes to modest wear?

Layering three to four summer skirts with a wrap/button-down design over full-length dresses are having a serious moment.

Do you have a favourite modest wear designer?

Minimal Exposure and Silk Bespoke Fashion are my current favourites.

What are the must-have accessories?

Silk square headscarves are having a serious moment in the fashion world, so it's the must-have hijab for Eid this year.

Aqeelah Harron-Ally. (Picture: Abdul Malick Ally)

Do you have any makeup tips for the day?

Keep things day-time friendly and use a good setting spray! Don't forget to keep your lipstick in your purse.

Is there a particular makeup trend that you love right now?

I will always love and favour fresh, dewy skin - I prefer not to cake on my foundation and even sometimes dilute the formula with moisturiser for lighter coverage. Looking healthy never goes out of style.

Aqeelah Harron-Ally. (Picture: Abdul Malick Ally)

Can we get a clue as to what you will be wearing on Eid?

I'll let you know when I know - I'm usually the most last-minute person ever.

What is your most memorable Eid?

My first married Eid. It was a big change but the start of new blended family traditions with my husband.

What do you have planned for this year?

The usual - eat my mom's steak and kidney pie for breakfast, my mom-in-law's roast for lunch, and squeeze in seeing as many relatives as we possibly can in the day! My husband and I both have big families so we spend our day driving all over Cape Town visiting family.

Aqeelah Harron-Ally. (Picture: Abdul Malick Ally)



