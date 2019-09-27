London - She is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. And Beyonce clearly believes her fame extends to her children.
She claims her seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy is a big enough celebrity to have her name trademarked.
That has led to a dispute between the 38-year-old singer and a US businesswoman.
Beyonce claims Blue Ivy, her eldest child with husband Jay-Z, is a cultural icon.
She wants to stop wedding planner Wendy Morales using the name Blue Ivy for her business, arguing that she was using it first.