Blue Ivy, the cultural icon: Beyonce takes her trademark fight to court







Beyonce, right, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter arrive at the world premiere of The Lion King. Picture: AP London - She is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. And Beyonce clearly believes her fame extends to her children. She claims her seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy is a big enough celebrity to have her name trademarked. That has led to a dispute between the 38-year-old singer and a US businesswoman. Beyonce claims Blue Ivy, her eldest child with husband Jay-Z, is a cultural icon. She wants to stop wedding planner Wendy Morales using the name Blue Ivy for her business, arguing that she was using it first.

The trademark application was filed by Beyonce and hip-hop star Jay-Z in January 2016, records show. Morales filed her opposition more than a year later, in May 2017.

Lawyers for the celebrity couple have requested the US Patent and Trademark Office to dismiss the "frivolous" objection. They argue that Blue Ivy is a "cultural icon".

They say she has been "described as a mini style star" and has been celebrated for her "fashion moments", adding: "Her life and activities are followed extensively by the media and the public."

The court documents say: "The opposition, which claims that consumers are likely to be confused between a boutique wedding event planning business and Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of two of the most famous performers in the world, is frivolous and should be refused in its entirety."

Beyonce’s legal team also emphasised that she is applying to trademark her daughter’s full name, Blue Ivy Carter, claiming it identifies the child’s "celebrity", as opposed to the "regional event planning business" that Morales runs.

The documents state that Morales has a small business with just a "handful of employees", a small online presence and poorly subscribed social media accounts. According to its website, the Boston-based Blue Ivy events planning business has sites in New England, Florida and California.

Beyonce, who also has two-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter, featured Blue Ivy in a recent music video, Spirit, and took her on to the red carpet in July at the Los Angeles premiere of the remake of Disney’s The Lion King, in which the singer voices the character of Nala.

Daily Mail