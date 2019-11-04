Boity owning her throne at the MTVEMAs.Picture: Instagram.
She may have struggled to get to Spain but when she finally did, Boity owned her throne and served the hottest look. 

Arriving at the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTVEMA) red carpet which took place on November 3 at Seville, the 'Bakae' hitmaker dazzled in an Orapeleng Modutle silver jumpsuit with a dramatic flower on the side.  She completed her look with strappy high heel sandals and a see-through micro purse. 


The MTV EMA is a yearly music awards show that features world-class performances from some of the biggest music acts on the planet, and this year our very own Nasty C and Prince Kaybee were nominated for the Best Africa Act, but Burna Boy took it to Nigeria. 


Other celebs who attended include Pussy Cat Doll's singer Nicole Scherzinger, as well as footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife. 

View this post on Instagram

What’s up @mtvema?! ❤️✨ #MTVEMA

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) on



Below are our top picks of the evening's red carpet looks:




Check out all the MTV EMA winners here