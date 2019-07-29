Boity is living her best life in Europe. Picture: Instagram

The TV personality and rapper, Boity Thulo is serving the hottest looks in Europe.



The "Wuz Dat" hitmaker who is chasing the sun in Italy, Milan, and Paris is having the greatest Moet moments while serving exceptional looks in stylish garb.





We’ve seen many stunning outfits on her Instagram page from the tour and these are some of our favourites.





Fancy floral





Upon arrival in France, Boity donned a pink floral shirt-dress with matching belt, pairing it with floral peep-toe heels.





The flower girl. Picture: Instagram





Classic green





Styled by Boogy, the actress looked exquisite in a Thebe Magugu emerald green knife-pleat skirt paired with Louis Vuitton belt, a see-through shirt, black pointed heels, and a cartwheel hat.





Boity could make you green with envy with this outfit. Picture: Instagram.





Boity boxes clever





Veloso Style did Boity’s boxy look. The "Bakae" hit maker wore a Clarisse Hieraix 3D box skirt, paired with a black vest, a mini leather cape, Loius Vuitton strappy heels, poor boy leather cap and a pink box bag.





Boity goes for the boxy look. Picture: Bash Jameson





The black matter





They say you can never go wrong with black and that is correct. The actress looked classy in a black suit accessorised with Dior belt, completing the look with black pointed heels.





Boity looks stunning in black. Picture: Instagram





To see more of Boity's looks, check out her Instagram page @boity.







