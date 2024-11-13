Boity Thulo partners with denim brand for nostalgic 2000s-inspired collection

South African media personality Boity Thulo has partnered with denim clothing brand True Religion. For this collaboration, Thulo stars as the muse for the Boity x True Religion collection which includes jeans, V-notch T-shirts and stylish hoodies.

“Your newest obsession 🫦 The first of its kind this season collaborating with my @truereligion_sa family,” wrote Thulo. This collaboration is one of a kind because it brings back the fashion from the early 2000s with cropped hoodies, boyish jeans and V-notch tops, all paired up with excessive jewellery. Originally from Los Angeles, True Religion is a denim brand that has grown into a high-quality street-style brand.

Boity Thulo wearing the new Boity x True Religion collection. Picture: Blaq Smith. “Our relentless commitment to craftsmanship is driven by a singular aspiration: to stand out from the crowd. We don't just design denim; we infuse it with personality and give the wearer a voice. “True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us,” read the brand’s description. In other news, Thulo is still active in her music career and recently dropped a collaborative album with Roiii. Titled “The Extra Mile”, this rap album is a combination of Roiii’s distinctive rap skills and Thulo’s flow.