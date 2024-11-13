Independent Online
Boity Thulo partners with denim brand for nostalgic 2000s-inspired collection

Boity Thulo for True Religion. Picture: Blaq Smith.

Published Nov 13, 2024

South African media personality Boity Thulo has partnered with denim clothing brand True Religion.

For this collaboration, Thulo stars as the muse for the Boity x True Religion collection which includes jeans, V-notch T-shirts and stylish hoodies.

“Your newest obsession 🫦 The first of its kind this season collaborating with my @truereligion_sa family,” wrote Thulo.

This collaboration is one of a kind because it brings back the fashion from the early 2000s with cropped hoodies, boyish jeans and V-notch tops, all paired up with excessive jewellery.

Originally from Los Angeles, True Religion is a denim brand that has grown into a high-quality street-style brand.

Boity Thulo wearing the new Boity x True Religion collection. Picture: Blaq Smith.

“Our relentless commitment to craftsmanship is driven by a singular aspiration: to stand out from the crowd. We don't just design denim; we infuse it with personality and give the wearer a voice.

“True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us,” read the brand’s description.

In other news, Thulo is still active in her music career and recently dropped a collaborative album with Roiii. Titled “The Extra Mile”, this rap album is a combination of Roiii’s distinctive rap skills and Thulo’s flow.

“I’m really excited for our fans to finally experience this project. We put a lot of time and effort into creating something unique and unexpected; now it’s time to work on some great visuals to go with the music,” said Thulo.

Her friends in the entertainment industry, including Bonang Matheba, congratulated her on bagging a partnership with True Religion.

