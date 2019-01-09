Boity Thulo. Picture: Instagram.

TV personality cum rapper Boitumelo 'Boity' Thulo might not always get the red carpet right but is seemingly killing it when it comes to casual and semi-formal wear.



Boity who dropped her debut hit single 'Wuz Dat' in August, released the song's music video during the festive season - the actress is seen wearing a blue-green velvet blazer accessorised with a silver waist chain belt.





To top off her already stunning look, she carries a transparent money suitcase which we think is a cue to declare 2019 the year of securing the bag.









She also has a thing for summer, serving the hottest looks without trying too hard. Whether it’s a cute little dress, bikini or shorts, she is always on point and these are some of our favourites Boity Thulo summer looks.



























