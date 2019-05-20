Bonang hosted the PSL Awards on Sunday. (Picture: INSTAGRAM/ BONANG_M)

Are impractically tight dresses a thing right now? At the Met Gala Kim Kardashian wore a dress so tight that she couldn’t sit down as her skin-tight silicone dress and waist clinging corset made it impossible!

Last night TV presenter and businesswomen Bonang wore a skin-tight floor length gown to the PSL awards ceremony.

The business mogul hosted the event and had tongues waggling about the cleavage revealing, waist clinching, super tight sequins bedazzled dress with feather detail.

The dress was so tight that Bonang herself had mentioned it in an Instastory. In the post, the business mogul admits that her dress would pop if she had to sit down.

“This is how I had to sit on my way to the venue because if I don’t my dress is too tight”

The dress designed by the Villioti Fashion Institute showed off Bonang’s ample bosom and tiny waist.

Her eye-popping breasts got Twitter buzzing with comments about them. Hinting that she might have had some work on them.

I like Bonang's new boobs they must have cost her a fortune. But she can afford so why not #PSLAwards19 pic.twitter.com/OZuneJTv2s — Sgebenga (@Thabang015_) May 19, 2019

Bonang didn't have such beautiful boobs when she started tv. Abuyaphi pho lawa! pic.twitter.com/fyHYFBkEb0 — Bhambatha ka Mancinza (@Bonguzuzo_Zondi) May 19, 2019



