Bonang wearing her "Bomb Pop" t-shirt. (Instagram)

Local designers Philip and Bibi from Seven Veils have custom made two t-shirts for SA's Queen B and she reckons they are "Crazzzzyyy phly". TV presenter Bonang M took to social media to post pics of her one-of-a-kind t-shirts.

The first one illustrates the presenter as a "Bonasa" astronaut with the words "I need space".

.I need space bro! 🚀 Customs from Seven Veils Clothing in Cape Town!! 🔪🖤 MAD! pic.twitter.com/r4F4ZaseEG — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) February 12, 2019

In her post she says ".....I need space bro!" and acknowledges the creatives Seven Veils Clothing in Cape Town.

The second t-shirt has a pop art style design with the words "Queen B Bomb" and "The Original Bomb Pop".

.not for sale unfortunately. Just wanted to share with you. Shout out to Philip & Bibi at Seven Veils! Crazzzzyyy phly! https://t.co/5EAFWQp1MN 🚀❤️ pic.twitter.com/qI4t6gZPpS — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) February 12, 2019

In case you were wondering where you can get yourself one of these "phly" t-shirts, Bonang has already made it know that they are not for sale.