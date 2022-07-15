Bonnie Mbuli’s new jewellery collection inspired by her mental health journey

Internationally recognised actress and TV host Bonnie Mbuli’s mental well-being and passion for accessories have inspired her decision to venture into the world of jewellery. The “Noughts + Crosses” star is celebrating the beauty of the South African people with her jewellery collection, “Bon Ami”, which launched in the country this week.

“Bon Ami is a celebration of self, a tribute to one’s inner beauty and resilience. We all love to adorn ourselves with beautiful things and for my first collection, I wanted the adornment to speak to where people are at and what I think is important right now; self-care and mental well-being,” said Mbuli. Bon Ami’s first collection also aims to raise awareness about mental health. “Mental health has been the cause that makes my heart beat because I know that without a healthy mind, living your life as the best version of yourself can become quite tough or near impossible, now more than ever in the world. People are finding it even more difficult to feel mentally whole and well.”

Bonnie Mbuli. Picture: Supplied Each piece in the collection, which includes pendant necklaces, anklets and gold rings, comes with a message. “I’ve found that one of the most important things to pay attention to is how one regards oneself and speaks of oneself. The messages on the pieces act as a reminder to treat yourself with a healthier mindset and positive self-speak. “Affirmations for me are the first step in owning the realisation that we have the power to build and break our lives with our words. Speaking the things you believe about yourself is the first step to true transformation. What we think and speak is what we become. Words carry energy so it’s literally like wearing your affirmations.”

Bonnie Mbuli’s new jewellery collection. Picture: Supplied Addressing the preservation of her own mental wellness, Mbuli, who has been open about her struggle with clinical depression and anxiety for years, says it’s important to admit that you’re struggling. “Accept that everyone at some point needs help with something, you are not weak for needing help. “Also, most people don’t believe that the kind of help available out there actually works – it does. Lastly, we have to do the work it takes to get better, taking responsibility for changing our habits, shifting our environment and committing to habits that are proven to have a positive effect our minds and bodies is work we all have to do.”

