IOLView this post on Instagram
‘Dropping it like it's Haute' . @abiahsuperstar and I have just dropped our first single , so I'm just going to leave this here and let you tell me what you think. Visit link in bio to hear full track ! #showstopper . . 📷 Cover Art : @graemewyllie . MUA: @tayslaythemua Wardrobe:@ameninteriorfashion . Producer: @rhulani_c Mastery: @romeomalepe . #linkinbio #fashion #music #designer #artist #beat #songwriter #pose #love #musicians #producer #instamusic #hiphop #rock #musicproducer #newmusic #livemusic #musica #song #art #rap #band #musicvideo #musically #singersongwriter #rapper #musicislife #pride #pridemonth
A post shared by Brad Muttitt (@brad.muttitt) on
Brad Muttitt and Abiah Mahlase launch a fashion song
The fashion duo of Brad Muttitt and Abiah Superstar Mahlase have launched a fashion song titled Showstopper. The two are founders of a fashion and interior design brand, Amen.
The song, Showstopper, has African beat elements to it. It is fit for the runway as it talks about models and trends. It tells the story of the behind the scenes of a fashion show.
Listen: Showstopper by Brad Muttitt and Abiah Superstar Mahlase
Muttitt is a former Visual Merchandisor for Pringle of Scotland and MANGO, while Mahlase is popularly known from the trend-setting reality show – Cream Cartel on VUZU specialises in extravagant, bold and custom made clothing and home décor.
The duo competed in and won Season 4 of South Africa’s biggest home décor reality show, Win-A- Home on SABC3 and were awarded the prize of being the best design duo.
Advertisement