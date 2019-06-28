The song, Showstopper, has African beat elements to it. It is fit for the runway as it talks about models and trends. It tells the story of the behind the scenes of a fashion show.

Listen: Showstopper by Brad Muttitt and Abiah Superstar Mahlase

Muttitt is a former Visual Merchandisor for Pringle of Scotland and MANGO, while Mahlase is popularly known from the trend-setting reality show – Cream Cartel on VUZU specialises in extravagant, bold and custom made clothing and home décor.



