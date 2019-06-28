Brad Muttitt and Abiah Mahlase. Picture: Instagram.
The fashion duo of Brad Muttitt and Abiah Superstar Mahlase have launched a fashion song titled Showstopper
. The two are founders of a fashion and interior design brand, Amen. 

The song,  Showstopper, has African beat elements to it. It is fit for the runway as it talks about models and trends. It tells  the story of  the behind the scenes of a fashion show.

Listen: Showstopper by Brad Muttitt and Abiah Superstar Mahlase


Muttitt is a former Visual Merchandisor for Pringle of Scotland and  MANGO, while Mahlase is popularly known from the trend-setting  reality show – Cream Cartel on VUZU specialises in  extravagant, bold and custom made clothing and home décor. 

The duo competed  in and won Season 4 of South Africa’s biggest home décor reality show, Win-A- Home on SABC3 and were awarded the prize of being the best design duo.